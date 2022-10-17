Kane Recalls Keeping 'Poker Face' As Vince McMahon Pitched Infamous WWE Gimmick

For one WWE Hall of Famer, his first experience with Vince McMahon was very much like pulling teeth.

On the most recent episode of WWE's "Table for 3," Glenn Jacobs recalls a time, prior to his transformation into the masked demon known as Kane, when he was forced to grit his teeth as McMahon pitched him on becoming evil dentist Dr. Isaac Yankem.

"I didn't know him, and he's the most powerful guy in professional wrestling, and I'm thinking to myself, man, I'm just happy to be here at this point," Jacobs said. "And he looks at me and said, 'Glenn, have you ever been afraid to go to the dentist?' I didn't know what he was getting at. I didn't know if it was a psychological, deep-seated thing. But I was like, I just told the truth and said, 'No.' And he says, 'I've always had an idea for this character.' "

McMahon began to mime his teeth being pulled out and explained: "A wrestling dentist: Isaac Yankem, get it? I yank 'em?"

"And immediately I'm just like, 'Aw, man, you flew me all the way up here to tell me I'm going to be a wrestling dentist?'" Jacobs laughed. "I'm trying to keep a poker face, because this is Vince McMahon and this is a big break, but still it wasn't necessarily like I considered myself in a role as a wrestling dentist before he brought that up."

And the icing on the cake? Jacobs remembers how he applied "horribly tasting enamel paint" to his teeth for the gimmick, doing everything he could to buy into McMahon's idea.