Crew Behind Xavier Wood's 'The Arena' Reportedly Quit Before G4 Shutdown

The second iteration of the G4 TV gaming network — relaunched back in November 2021 – was shut down by Comcast over the weekend. Originally on cable television from 2002 to 2014, the new G4 expanded to include web platforms and a channel on Pluto TV under the name G4 Select. However, according to The Washington Post, the ultimate shuttering of the network itself came about suddenly to those who worked there.

An email sent out by G4 head Joe Marsh this past weekend explained that all streams would be postponed and the L.A. studio would be closed until October 18; however, it was not specified that the network was coming to a definitive end. In addition, communication apps like Slack and Google Drive were also locked for employees with no explanation provided at the time as to why.

The decision to shut down G4 comes after the crew from the show "Arena" — which existed as part of a major partnership with WWE – quit just last week. About a month ago, there was a series of crew layoffs, in addition to on-screen personalities Adam Pereira and Indiana Black exiting. Additionally, expenditures for certain guests to appear on the network seemed to play a role in G4's demise, with some creators asking for as much as $25,000-$30,000 per day when invited to appear.

Popular WWE stars like Dakota Kai, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan, among others, were all guest stars at one time or another, and The New Day's Xavier Woods had a major role as a semi-regular host for G4 staple "Attack of the Show." Woods was also heavily involved in "Arena," alongside his fellow host Gina Darling.