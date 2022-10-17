Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away

During a weekend that saw lucha libre take the spotlight thanks to TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, the lucha libre world also unfortunately lost one of its own. On Sunday, it was announced that lucha libre legend Humberto Garza Jr. had passed away over the weekend. He was 85 years old.

Since the announcement of his death, numerous promotions have paid tribute to Garza, including CMLL, WWE, and Garza's grandchildren, WWE stars Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Angel posted a photo on Twitter of himself and his grandfather alongside a broken heart emoji on Sunday, while Carrillo took to Instagram to discuss Garza's passing.

"Rest easy grandpa I love you," Carrillo said.

Born on February 9, 1937 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Garza began his career in 1955 and would remain in lucha libre for nearly 70 years, though he last officially wrestled in 1996. While mainly a star in his hometown of Monterrey, Garza worked for every major lucha promotion of his era, including CMLL, the Universal Wrestling Association, and AAA. In-ring, he was most famous for innovating the tope suicida, aka the suicide dive, one of the most frequent dives seen in wrestling today.

Garza's two sons, Humberto Garza Jr. and Hector Garza, both became luchadores, with Hector gaining notoriety for his work in CMLL, AAA, Impact Wrestling, WWE, and WCW during his career; he died from cancer on May 26, 2013. The Garza family has continued on through Angel and Humberto, who is named after his grandfather, with the duo currently working on WWE's "SmackDown" brand as Los Lotharios.

Wrestling Inc. wishes to offer its condolences to Humberto Garza, his family, and friends at this time.