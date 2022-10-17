Bobby Lashley Pitched Wild Idea To Vince McMahon

Bobby Lashley had quite the pitch to change his character on WWE television. Long known for keeping himself in tremendous shape, Lashley was willing to temporarily do away with his fitness in order to do a storyline where his character would hit rock bottom before being built back up again.

Appearing on "NotSam Wrestling," "The All Mighty" revealed he wanted to become someone who had lost their way after a big loss. "I told Vince, I think a year or two ago, I told him, I said, 'I wanna do this character,'" Lashley recalled. "He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time I wanna go into this severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, 70 pounds." As he became more and more overweight from his previous physique, Lashley wanted to "have like somebody like an MVP or somebody that's on my side kind of like pull me back and then have the crowd watch this transition back to me."

Vince McMahon wasn't sold on Lashley being able to pull it off, and, in discussing the idea with his peers, Lashley said that it was Drew McIntyre who told him he'd probably be at risk of suffering from actual depression in real life since the commitment would've required a drastic lifestyle change. "I talked to some people about and, I think it was Drew, Drew told me, he said, 'You'd probably go into depression,'" Lashley added. "I think I would a little bit. It's not because of the eating part; it's because of the working out. I work out. That's my therapy. That's my everything."

