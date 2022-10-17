CNBC Highlights WWE Stock Defying Market Trends As Acquisition Rumors Swirl

Rumors about WWE being acquired by a larger company have been circulating for some time now, and those rumors only seem to be heating up. According to CNBC, industry analysts believe the company is an appealing target for a takeover, especially with the current state of their stock market value. It's believed that a deal could potentially come together before WWE's next TV renewal in the middle of next year.

There are various reasons why insiders believe an acquisition might be on the way. "Two thirds of the revenue is coming from locked-in relationships," said stock analyst John Healy. That takes a great deal of chance out of the equation, making the ownership of WWE look even more appealing to larger corporations. That assurance could help WWE get a more appealing price, opening them up even further to the idea of a sale. The company's ongoing controversy regarding Vince McMahon's hush money payments stands as yet another reason why they may be open to being acquired.

WWE's stock price is also doing very well compared to the rest of the market. CNBC reports that the S&P 500 is down over 20% in 2022, while WWE's stock is up more than 50%, and looks poised to keep rising. As far as potential buyers, it's worth noting that WWE has successful business deals in place with Comcast (owner of NBCUniversal), Fox, and Disney (through both Hulu and overseas partnerships). If WWE has their way, we may see a bidding war on the horizon for next year. However, many corporate mergers or takeovers see old leadership get pushed out, a possibility that the McMahon family is hopefully considering.