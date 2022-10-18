12 Wrestlers Who Never Got A 5-Star Rating From Dave Meltzer

Professional wrestling rides the line between "sports" and "entertainment" — not quite a sport, but also an athletic endeavor unlike anything else. Given that wrestling outcomes are pre-determined, how do fans (or anyone else observing) assess quality? How do they gauge storytelling? How do they figure out what the hell is going on? How does the wrestling community as a whole rate and review matches?

Dave Meltzer is probably the most famous journalist in the world of wrestling. Since the early 1980s, Meltzer has been covering professional wrestling using his star rating system to rate matches. Traditionally, five stars has been the highest rating (with some notable exceptions). His system is regarded by "smart mark" fans as the holy of holies. People wait for Meltzer to reveal his ratings after a big match, eager to jump on Twitter and debate.

For the wrestlers themselves, it is also a badge of honor. It is the closest thing they have to keeping score. Star ratings have even been worked into promos and points of contention between feuding stars. Without question, the ratings court controversy and are subjective. It is also without question that Meltzer's ratings are widely used as the metric to rate matches. This piece will examine the strange, unbelievable and downright confusing omissions from Meltzer's five star match list.