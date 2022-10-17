Alexander Hammerstone Wants Match Against Top AEW Star

Alexander Hammerstone is on a long and impressive run as Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. He earned critical victories against Jacob Fatu and Davey Richards. Last month, he scored an impressive win over Bandido at the MLW Super Series event. Hammerstone is open to facing wrestlers from other promotions as well. During an interview on "The Wrassingh Show," the MLW Champion praised AEW star MJF for his recent work. He's long believed that MJF is currently one of the best in the industry.

"He's kind of in a league of his own," Hammerstone said.

Hammerstone also expressed wanting to face MJF in a match again. The two faced off in 2019 at MLW's Opera Cup event as part of the tournament of the same name. Hammerstone defeated MJF to advance to the semifinals.

"[It was] one of my favorite matches to date," Hammerstone stated. "He just brings something to the ring that is undeniable. You can't help but pay attention to him. You can't help but hate him. He's really one of a kind and I had a lot of fun wrestling him and hopefully, I get to have a lot of fun wrestling him another time on perhaps even a bigger stage."

When their rematch will happen is still to be decided. MJF currently has his sights set on the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, after suffering an injury in late August, Hammerstone is set to battle E.J. Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at the company's Fightland event on October 30.

