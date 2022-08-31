Backstage News On Injury To MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Alexander Hammerstone, the current MLW (Major League Wrestling) World Heavyweight Champion, will miss AAW Wrestling's forthcoming event, Destination Chicago, this Thursday night. The announcement was made by the promotion on Twitter, confirming Hammerstone would be ruled out of show through injury, but now further details have emerged providing an update on the extent of the setback.

The word making the rounds, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, is that Hammerstone "suffered a recent concussion," ruling him out of action until he can get cleared. Wrestling Inc. can confirm Johnson's report that Hammerstone did recently suffer a concussion, and that is the reason he has been pulled from the AAW show. Hammerstone was due to team up with Ace Perry against ACH and Jah-C at Destination Chicago.

While it hasn't been disclosed when exactly the concussion occurred, Hammerstone did work an MLW house show this past weekend in El Paso, TX, according to PWI. The status of Hammerstone's current reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion is currently unclear.

Hammerstone first debuted for MLW in February 2019, and would eventually become a member of The Dynasty, which also consisted of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Grogan, Gino Medina, and Richard Holliday. After climbing up the ladder in the promotion becoming the inaugural MLW National Openweight Champion, Hammerstone would win the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career in October 2021, ending Jacob Fatu's record-breaking 819-day reign. Later that year, the 2021 Battle Riot winner signed a new multi-year contract extension with MLW. Hammerstone last defended the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at the Battle Riot IV event in June, overcoming his former associate Richard Holliday in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.