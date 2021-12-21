MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone has signed a new deal with the company.

MLW announced today that Hammerstone has signed a new multi-year contract extension.

MLW CEO Court Bauer commented on the deal and said they are excited to have Hammerstone with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

“As MLW grows, we do so together with our talent and that’s reflected in the new deal we structured with Alex,” Bauer said. “We’re excited to have Alex call MLW home for the foreseeable future.”

MLW noted in today’s press release that Hammerstone has amassed a large fan following in the last year, making him #1 in sales on MLWShop.com.

The 30 year old Hammerstone signed with MLW in early 2019, and remains undefeated since late 2019. He won the MLW World Heavyweight Title in October after a record-setting reign as the inaugural MLW National Openweight Champion, a reign that began within 90 days of joining the company. While National Openweight Champion, Hammerstone won the World Heavyweight Title from Jacob Fatu in a Title vs. Title No DQ match at MLW Fightland back in October. He then relinquished the National Openweight Title so that he could focus on the World Heavyweight Title.

Hammerstone is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Title at MLW’s Blood & Thunder event in Dallas on Friday, January 21, but his opponent has not been announced. He will also headline the premiere of the new MLW Azteca mini-series on Thursday, January 6, teaming with Pagano against Black Taurus and MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes in a Hardcore Match.

