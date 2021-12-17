ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C and second generation wrestler Miranda Gordy are set to debut for MLW at the upcoming Blood & Thunder event.

MLW has announced Rok-C vs. Gordy for the Blood & Thunder event on Friday, January 21 at Gilley’s in North Richland Hills, Texas, which will also feature a MLW “Fusion: Alpha” TV taping. This is being billed as a Dallas vs. Houston match as Gordy is from nearby Dallas, while Rok-C is from nearby Houston.

Rok-C vs. Gordy is another bout in the MLW women’s featherweight division, which the company is focusing on growing.

Gordy is the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy, who was a member of The Fabulous Freebirds. Her brother is former WWE Superstar Ray Gordy (aka Slam Master J, Jesse). She has worked for various indie companies in the past two years, mainly OVW. She made her NWA debut at the all-women’s EmPowerrr pay-per-view on August 8, teaming with Haley J for a loss to KiLynn King and Red Velvet. She made her AEW debut with a loss to Tay Conti on the November 9 edition of Dark.

Rok-C became the inaugural ROH Women’s World Title back at Death Before Dishonor XVIII in September, defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of a 15-woman tournament. She retained over Laynie Luck at Warrior Wrestling’s Sweet 16 event on October 16, and then over Gia Scott on the November 26 edition of ROH TV. Rok-C then retained over Willow at last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, the company’s final event until they return from a hiatus that is planned to end in April 2022.

Full details and ticket information on the MLW Blood & Thunder event can be found at MLWDallas.com. Below is the current card:

Texas Tornado Match for the MLW World Tag Team Titles

The Von Erichs vs. 5150 (c)

Dallas vs. Houston Featherweight Match

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Ho Ho Lun vs. TBA

The Saito Brothers (Jun Saito, Rei Saito) vs. TBA

Appearances by MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, MLW World Middleweight Champion Tajiri, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, Jacob Fatu, Davey Richards, “The Judge” EJ Nduka, Cesar Duran, Konnan, Mads Krugger, Calvin Tankman, Richard Holliday, Matt Cross, TJP, Alicia Atout, Aramis, Arez, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Myron Reed, and more

Stay tuned for more on MLW Blood & Thunder.