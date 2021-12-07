As Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported in August, MLW was developing a new series tentatively titled MLW Azteca, that would see the Azteca Underground storyline spinoff with its own show.

MLW officially announced the show today, noting that it would be a stand-alone mini-series, premiering on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm ET.

“MLW Azteca is the next chapter in our on-going anthology series, and it will take MLW, its wrestlers and our fans to a very different and thrilling setting,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

According to a press release, the series “will feature the grandest luchadores of Mexico clashing with Major League Wrestling’s best of the best, MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran presides over the action from sold out arenas in Mexico to underground fight clubs.”

MLW Azteca will stream on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE.tv premiering Thursday, January 6th at 8pm. It will be available nationwide on cable and satellite on beIN Sports premiering Saturday, January 8th at 10pm ET

The series finale of MLW Fusion: ALPHA will air on Wednesday, December 15th, concluding the 13-part mini-series, which premiered earlier this fall.