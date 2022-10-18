AEW Dynamite Preview (10/18): Tuesday Night Special, Jon Moxley Vs. Hangman Adam Page For The AEW World Title, More

A special Tuesday night "AEW Dynamite" will take place tonight at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, as "Dynamite" and "NXT" go head-to-head on television for the first time in 18 months, a one-night-only re-ignition of the "Wednesday Night Wars" that occurred between October 2019 and April 2021.

Looking to come out on top in this one-off ratings war, AEW CEO Tony Khan has confirmed that four championship matches will go down in The Queen City. For the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley will defend the gold against former champion "Hangman" Adam Page. The challenger earned the opportunity to face Moxley by winning the 25-man Golden Ticket Battle Royale on the "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW Rampage" last month. Page will finally get his shot at the title tonight after the pair exchanged some heated words last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the AEW Interim Women's World Championship will also be on the line as Toni Storm defends the title against former champion Hikaru Shida. The match comes about after Storm and Shida successfully teamed together to defeat the team of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Jamie Hayter last week. Additionally, Chris Jericho will again defend his Ring of Honor World Championship against another former holder of that title, as he faces current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle. And completing the quartet of championship matches, the AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line as PAC, Penta, and Rey Fénix of Death Triangle defend against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta).

Lastly, away from in-ring action, MJF will be given a live microphone to speak inside the AEW ring. Plus, AEW's latest recruit Renee Paquette will sit down with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.