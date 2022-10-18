Special Early Start Time Announced For 10/18 AEW Dark

Fans of AEW will have a whole lot of wrestling to enjoy today. With "AEW Dynamite" taking place tonight instead of in its normal Wednesday timeslot, the company has shifted "AEW Dark" to air on YouTube at 12pm EST rather than in the evening. In another change from the normal format, it seems AEW taped "Dark" in front of last week's Toronto live crowd rather than at Universal Studios in Orlando.

AEW made its Canadian debut last week with tapings on both Wednesday and Thursday, meaning they had plenty of time to fill between the two shows. The company usually tapes "AEW Dark: Elevation" on the road, before and after "Dynamite" and "Rampage." With the addition of an extra live show, it appears both "Dark" and "Elevation" were taped over the course of the two days.

Today's episode of "Dark" will feature AEW stars such as Hikaru Shida, The Dark Order, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in action. As in a typical episode of the YouTube series, most of the matches will consist of AEW performers wrestling against enhancement talent, with a couple of exceptions that will see two AEW roster members face off. This week, fans will see Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall, and Ari Daivari against Brandon Cutler. Based on the visible and audible enthusiasm from attendees during last week's "Dynamite" and "Rampage," as well as several tweets from fans who were in attendance, it seems we can expect a hot crowd for today's "Dark," hopefully adding another level of excitement to the episode.