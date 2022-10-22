Legendary Pro Wrestling Photographer George Napolitano Recalls Turning Down Vince McMahon

Legendary pro wrestling photographer George Napolitano, who was in the news recently for being acknowledged by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the premiere for Johnson's "Black Adam" movie, appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and recalled turning down a job offer from then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the 1980s.

"Vince knew he was taking over the country and we had a meeting; he called me in," Napolitano said. "He said, 'I'm going to take over the wrestling world, so I'm going to be the only wrestling people are going to see.' And he says, 'I would like you to run my magazine.' ... He offered me a job before they did anything, but I was married, I had two children, and I didn't want to leave New York to go to Stamford, Connecticut, not knowing what I was going to get. And I said, 'I enjoy what I'm doing, traveling, taking pictures all over.' He said, 'Well, that might end when I take over everything.'"

McMahon, of course, did make WWE the global leader in the industry, putting regional promoters and companies such as WCW and ECW out of business in the process. McMahon announced his retirement in July amid an ongoing investigation regarding allegations that he and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis paid millions to former WWE female employees in exchange for their silence regarding inappropriate actions.

