The Rock Toasts Legendary Pro Wrestling Photographer At Black Adam Premiere

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has risen to the peak of Hollywood stardom, he hasn't forgotten his pro wrestling roots. Whether it's his role as producer for the ongoing "Tales from the Territories" series, his sitcom "Young Rock" that explores the early days of his career, or the acknowledgement of his family members currently working in wrestling, Johnson has helped keep a spotlight on the industry he came up in.

Last night, during the "black" carpet premiere for his upcoming movie "Black Adam," Johnson took the time to toast longtime wrestling photographer George Napolitano, a pivotal figure for Johnson's family and the wrestling world at large. "George, I want to say thank you so much for being so supportive of my family over the years," Johnson said. "My grandfather, my grandmother. You took incredible shots that still hang in our house, they hang in our house today. Thank you, buddy." From there, the two raised a glass and drank to Johnson's toast while fans and paparazzi looked on.

Napolitano is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a Jim Melby Award winner. The award honors standout journalists in wrestling, with previous winners including Bill Apter, Dave Meltzer, and Wade Keller. Napolitano has authored several books, including "The Pictorial History of Wrestling: The Good the Bad and the Ugly" in 1985, and "Hot Shots and High Spots," released in 2011. The celebrated photographer is responsible for a number of shots of stars such as Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, and Hulk Hogan that have become iconic over the years, and is still shooting wrestling to this day.