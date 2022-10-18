Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Baron Corbin And JBL

Baron Corbin has been going by that name since he first arrived in WWE in 2012, but it's been years since anyone called him "Baron." After winning the 2019 King of the Ring tournament, Corbin took to wearing a crown and calling himself "KIng Corbin," a gimmick that lasted until 2021, when he lost his crown in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. After a subsequent storyline that saw Corbin lose all his money and beg people for cash, he hit it big at the casino in Las Vegas and became "Happy Corbin," a rich heel living a lavish lifestyle in contrast to his previous sad sack ways.

As of this past Monday night, however, Corbin is finally Baron Corbin once again. Fightful is reporting that the "Happy" name is no more, despite the fact that he used the same entrance music and graphics during his appearance on "WWE Raw," and he is once again listed as Baron Corbin internally. Moreover' he's aligned himself with WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, who appears to be managing him.

Fightful nnotes that WWE didn't try to hide the fact that Corbin and JBL are now in cahoots. It's been said that Corbin and JBL were listed on the internal run sheets for "Raw" throughout the weekend. The storyline leading to the Corbin/JBL partnership began in September, also following a loss to Nakamura, as a limousine pulled up in front of Corbin and told him to get in. Corbin hadn't been seen on WWE programming since, but on "Raw," the long-horned limo proved belong to the Wrestling God himself, and Corbin went on to pin Dolph Ziggler, marking a successful start to his relationship with JBL.