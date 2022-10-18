WWE Main Roster Star Returns To Action Against NXT's Channing Lorenzo

"WWE SmackDown" star Shinsuke Nakamura made his "NXT" return on the October 18 episode of "NXT."

Nakamura was the mystery opponent for Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo during Tuesday night's episode. It was Tony D'Angelo's idea to put Lorenzo in a position to prove himself. The match ended after Nakamura hit his Kinshasa finisher on Lorenzo twice.

Nakamura was in "NXT" from 2016 to 2017. His debut match was at "NXT" TakeOver: Dallas, where he defeated Sami Zayn. Nakamura's "NXT" TV debut, was on April 13, 2016, when he defeated former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger.

During his time in 'NXT," Nakamura was a two-time "NXT" Champion. He first won the title on August 20, 2016, after defeating then-champion former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe at "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn II. Joe would reclaim the title at "NXT" TakeOver: Toronto the following November, but Nakamura became champion again on the December 3, 2016, edition of "NXT" in Osaka, Japan.

Nakamura's return to "NXT" Tuesday night marked his first match on the brand since he lost the "NXT" Championship to Bobby Rhode at "NXT" Takeover: Orlando on April 1, 2017. Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut a few days later on "SmackDown." Since then, he has held several titles including the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the WWE United States Championship, and the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. He also won the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match.

Nakamura's last match on the main roster was a non-televised "dark" match at the October 7 "SmackDown," where he defeated Angel. His last televised "SmackDown" match was on August 26 when he defeated Baron Corbin.

Ongoing live coverage of tonight's episode of "NXT" is available here.