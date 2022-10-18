WWE Announces Big Role For Shotzi At NXT Halloween Havoc

Shotzi made her return to "WWE NXT" on the October 18 episode.

The "SmackDown" star came out to the ring in her tank and revealed that she is going to be the host for the upcoming Halloween Havoc event.

"Surprise. If there is one WWE Superstar that screams Halloween, it would be Shotzi baby," she said. "I hosted Halloween Havoc in 2020 and it was one of the most horrifyingly bad*** days of my life. So, this Saturday we got to go even more balls to the wall. I get the final piece of my costume this Friday when Raquel and I win the WWE Women's Tag Titles off of Damage CTRL. And then I'm going to make this year's Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in 'NXT's' history."

There was also a match between Xyon Quinn and Quincy Elliott to see who would be Shotzi's co-host. Elliot got the win to earn the spot on the Halloween Havoc broadcast.

Halloween Havoc is coming up on Saturday. The matches for the event include Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship in a three-way match against both Ilja Dragunov and J.D. McDonagh; a Weapons Wild match between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade; and an "NXT" North American Championship ladder match between Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer.

There will also be an ambulance match between Julius Creed and Damon Kemp with the stipulation that if Creed loses, his brother Brutus must leave "NXT," Mandy Rose will defend her "NXT" Women's Title against Alba Fyre, and Grayson Waller will face Apollo Crews in a "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" stipulation match.