WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Betting Odds Released

With less than two weeks to go until "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc, the event is looking to be an exciting one. It includes an ambulance match, a huge ladder match for the North American Championship, and a triple threat match for the "NXT" Championship.

Recently, BetOnline released the betting odds for most of the matches. If the odds are correct, we may see Wes Lee take home singles gold a week from Saturday. Also, Roxanne Perez will be entering her match against Cora Jade as an underdog. Here's a look at the rest of the odds posted on the website:

"NXT" Championship Match Winner

Bron Breakker (c) -400 (1/4)

Ilja Dragunov +275 (11/4)

JD McDonagh +700 (7/1)

"NXT" North American Championship Ladder Match

Wes Lee +125 (5/4)

Carmelo Hayes +175 (7/4)

Von Wagner +400 (4/1)

Nathan Frazer +500 (5/1)

Oro Mensah +800 (8/2)

Ambulance Match Winner

Julius Creed -400 (1/4)

Damon Kemp +250 (5/2)

Weapons Wild Match Winner

Cora Jade -150 (2/3)

Roxanne Perez +110 (11/10)

Although not yet listed in the betting odds, the October 11 edition of "NXT" saw the addition of two more matches for the event. Apollo Crews will face Grayson Waller in a "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" match with the stipulation yet to be determined. Also, Mandy Rose will defend her "NXT" Women's Championship against Alba Fyre.

We also saw the return of Rose's former Fire and Desire partner, Sonya Deville, when she attacked Fyre on Tuesday's "NXT." So the odds may not look favorable for Fyre heading into the event. Halloween Havoc will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network around the rest of the world on Saturday, October 22.