WWE NXT Women's Title Match And More Confirmed For Halloween Havoc

Mandy Rose, who began her historic reign as "NXT" Women's Champion at last year's Halloween Havoc, could be on the verge of dropping her title to Alba Fyre during this year's "NXT" Halloween special.

The title match for the October 22 premium live event was confirmed on the 10/11 "NXT" episode, a week after Fyre "abducted" Rose as part of their ongoing storyline. Having antagonized the champion for nearly a month, Fyre revealed this week that the abduction was the final straw and that Rose had no option but to grant her a title shot at Halloween Havoc. Fyre had emerged as the No. 1 contender to Rose's title during the September 13 "NXT 2.0" one-year anniversary special.

In the lead-up to her title match against Rose, Fyre will have her hands full against Sonya Deville on next week's show, a match that was set up after Deville ambushed Fyre on the October 11 episode. As noted earlier, Deville, Rose's former Fire & Desire tag team partner, strongly hinted at joining the Toxic Attraction stable this week, noting that she's "still Mandy's best friend" and that she's going to teach Fyre a lesson during their match next week.

If Rose does drop the title on October 22, she would go down in the history books as the third longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion, behind only Asuka (510 days) and Shayna Baszler (416 days). Rose would need to remain champion through the end of 2022 to surpass Baszler on the list.

Besides Fyre vs. Rose, five other matches are confirmed for Halloween Havoc. The updated card can be seen below.

NXT Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Weapons Wild Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp If Julius loses, Brutus must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.