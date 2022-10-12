Chucky Returns To WWE NXT

It appears Chucky, the iconic antagonist from the "Child's Play" film franchise, will get involved in some capacity at the upcoming "NXT" Halloween Havoc premium live event.

During the 10/11 episode of "NXT," Chucky made a cameo in a video package recapping the ongoing rivalry between Apollo Crews and Grayson Waller, appearing as part of Apollo's vision on several occasions. With Crews and Waller set to wrestle in a "Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match" at Halloween Havoc, Chucky could possibly influence the outcome of their match or even spin the wheel to decide the stipulation.

The timing of Chucky's return to WWE programming makes sense seeing as USA Network, the home of "NXT" on Tuesdays, recently began airing Season 2 of the "Chucky" TV series. Chucky made several appearances on WWE TV last October to promote the series premiere, and also co-hosted Halloween Havoc 2021 alongside LA Knight and Waller. He also assisted in spinning the wheel for several stipulation matches in the lead-up to the show.

Chucky had also famously appeared on the October 12, 1998, episode of "WCW Monday Nitro," confronting Gene Okerlund and Rick Steiner while showing up on the TNT broadcast to promote the "Bride of Chucky." The past confrontation between Steiner and Chucky was referenced by WWE announcers when Chucky showed up on "NXT" last year during the Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa feud.

The Crews vs. Waller rivalry began on the 8/9 episode of "NXT," where Waller approached Crews and accused him of taking a spot from a younger wrestler. Waller then targeted Crews' eye during their match on August 30, blinding the former Intercontinental Champion and putting him out of commission. Crews would return to "NXT" on September 20, costing Waller a match against Oro Mensah, and in the process a berth in the NA Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. On last week's show, Crews ambushed Waller during a Grayson Waller Effect segment, gouging Waller's eyes before taunting him and chasing him across the ramp. It remains to be seen if their grudge match at Halloween Havoc ends up being an Eye for an Eye Match, a stipulation that WWE used during the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio rivalry in 2020.