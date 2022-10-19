Sharon Osbourne Was Very Fond Of Trick Chris Masters Could Do

After WWE's "Ruthless Aggression" era fizzled out, Vince McMahon tried a number of approaches to lure viewers back to the product. Whether it was the anonymous General Manager or the infamous Million Dollar Mania or guest star celebrities showing up on "Raw" weekly, each new year brought about a fresh round of ill-conceived concepts hoping to entice audiences to watch. The celebrity appearances allowed famed rocker Ozzy Osbourne –- now a WWE Hall of Famer -– and his wife Sharon to call the shots for one night. Throughout the night, the couple would encounter a number of WWE stars like The Miz, DX, and Chris Masters, now known outside of WWE as Chris Adonis. Masters was part of a "Raw's Got Talent" segment where he showed off his ability to bounce his pectoral muscles to "Crazy Train," one of Osbourne's signature songs.

"Sharon, I remember she really loved it; she was very entertained by it," Masters told NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count." "And even Ozzy was, I imagine that if they were in the rehearsal like, you know, they might have already gotten a taste of it, but we didn't. We did walk through the blocking of it, I think ... But Sharon was very fond of that whole pectoral dance, yeah."

Masters thought the joke had a limited shelf life, but he was disappointed that they kept bringing it back to the limelight over the next few weeks. "I thought it was funny that one time, but I just absolutely thought it was ridiculous when they kept riding me. And honestly, I didn't want to do it because, at that point, I knew this is something that was funny a couple of times, but it's not something to present every week."