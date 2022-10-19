FTR Set For High Stakes Match On 10/26 AEW Dynamite

A major first-time-ever tag team match has been set for "AEW Dynamite" next week, as IWGP, ROH, and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) collide with former AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee). The winners of the match will become the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, currently held by The Acclaimed.

Both teams have a legitimate case for earning a title shot, as Strickland and Lee never received a rematch after being defeated by The Acclaimed for the gold. AEW doesn't give former champions automatic rematches, but it would have been appropriate in this instance because Billy Gunn's interference helped The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) win the titles. As for Harwood and Wheeler, they have been at the top of the rankings for several months without receiving a shot, and the fact that they hold three other sets of tag team titles strengthens their case.

The dispute over who should receive the next title shot is what led to the match being signed, as the two teams argued backstage on "AEW Dynamite" last night during FTR's interview with Renee Paquette. Harwood suggested they settle it on the ring, and Lee accepted the challenge. AEW CEO Tony Khan wasted little time in making it official.

As for The Acclaimed, the team will be in action against Josh Woods and Tony Nese in a 'Titles vs. Trademark' match on Friday's "AEW Rampage." In addition to the titles being at stake, if The Acclaimed wins it will be able to use its popular "scissoring" catchphrase again.