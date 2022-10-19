The Acclaimed Gets Opportunity To Reclaim 'Scissor Me' Trademark

"Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has taken the AEW world by storm, which has resulted in The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn receiving some of the biggest reactions in the company over the past few months. AEW crowds across North America have been serenading The Acclaimed and Gunn by singing "Oh, Scissor me, Daddy." However, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" himself, Gunn, are not allowed to mention scissoring, as Mark Sterling has bought the trademark to "scissor me."

Last night in a backstage segment on "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed and Gunn laid out a challenge for the wrestlers Sterling represents, Josh Woods and Tony Nese. They challenged Woods and Nese to a Winner Takes All match where The Acclaimed's AEW World Tag Team Championships and Sterling's trademark is on the line. Caster also stated that if Sterling gets involved during the match, which will take place on "Rampage" this Friday, they will "stomp you in the nuts."

This will be The Acclaimed's second defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championships in their nearly month-long reign. The Acclaimed successfully defended the titles against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade on the September 30 edition of "Rampage" in a three-way tag team match.

The Acclaimed won the AEW World Tag Team Championships by defeating Swerve in our Glory on the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" on September 21, making them the first homegrown team to win the titles. The team garnered much fan support after a valiant performance at All Out weeks prior in their first match for the titles.