Max Caster Makes Request Of The Acclaimed Fans

Max Caster is an AEW star who is one half of the tag team that, in their thoughts, everyone loves, The Acclaimed, alongside Anthony Bowens, a pairing that receives some of the loudest cheers from crowds weekly. The two formerly had a faction with the entire Gunn Club, that being Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, however, they turned on The Acclaimed. A few weeks later in AEW, Billy's sons then turned on him and he joined back up with Bowens and Caster. Bowens began a saying with Billy that has grown popular, and even got the audience singing at the last AEW, that being "Scissor me Daddy Ass!"

This sensation turned into a real shirt that is now available for purchase and ahead of their Grand Slam tag title rematch next week, Caster tweeted out a challenge he has for the AEW fans: "I'm gonna challenge the people. Send @Bowens_Official and I pics of you wearing your "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" shirts in public. And we'll share the best ones... the weirder the better @AEW @ShopAEW #MicDrop."

Bowens and Caster will have their fifth AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity since December 2020 on the September 21, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, Swerve in our Glory. This will be The Acclaimed's second chance at defeating Swerve in our Glory for the titles, after the pairing came so close at All Out. The crowd was heavily behind Caster, Bowens, and Billy, who was ringside to support The Acclaimed in their match. During the All Out media scrums, AEW CEO Tony Khan appeared quite interested in a rematch between the two teams, while the champions were seemingly against the idea of giving The Acclaimed a second opportunity at the gold.