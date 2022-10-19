MJF Reportedly Does Not Want To Make Key Change To His AEW Character

MJF is inarguably the most popular heel in AEW — how many wrestlers can refer to his followers as "devil worshippers" without fear of retribution? But in recent weeks, we've seen a slightly different side of MJF, a side that could conceivably be leading toward a babyface turn. Most recently, on last night's "AEW Dynamite," MJF cashed in his Casino Battle Royal poker chip on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, not by ambushing Moxley after his title defense against Adam Page, but by challenging Moxley to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view event, Full Gear, a move that has many questioning whether he's about to turn over a new leaf.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Metzler, however, MJF isn't exactly eager to shift his character's alignment.

"I know he doesn't want to turn," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

While Meltzer opined that "of course, at some point he's going to turn," he also stated that MJF's rejection of good behavior is generating revenue for the promotion, which currently has more top babyfaces than top heels. And in any event, audiences aren't growing tired of him.

"He can be a heel and they cheer him, that's fine," he continued. "Ric Flair was like that his whole career ... Whoever the people cheer for, that's fine as long as the dynamic is there that people want to pay for tickets, I don't care if the cheer for both guys. I don't care if they boo both guys. I don't care if they boo the baby face. If they're paying for tickets, and they're watching the TV, the crowd can do whatever they want."