MJF Responds To Christians Upset Over His Devil Worshipers
Anyone who has paid any attention to MJF knows by now that the AEW star has no issue stirring up controversy, and then stirring up a bit more after getting people's attention. He recently did so when the latest MJF t-shirt stating "I am a Devil Worshipper", the name given to MJF supporters, was released, setting off the fervor amongst certain Christian and right-wing commentators.
Before discussing the controversy, MJF revealed how shocked he was to even get the support of his "devil worshippers" in a recent appearance on Notsam Wrestling.
"I was not prepared for the devil worshippers. I was not," MJF said. "Now I'm all for it. Grab your pitchforks daddy, let's go. I'm all for it. When I came out, I had what used to be called, like, an LOD pop. It's now an MJF pop. My ears were bleeding, right? And we were in Chicago of all places.
"When I got to the back, it was at that moment I went 'Oh. This is new. Okay.' And the way I look at it now is this; I'm a megastar. When my music hits, I'm going to get a guttural reaction from the fans, because there's nothing like me in professional wrestling. If you want to cheer me, cheer me, if you want to boo me, boo me."
MJF Goes Biblical
As far as the controversial reaction to the shirt goes, the young star went biblical with his words.
"I found it very funny," MJF said. "I found that a lot of people that were calling themselves Christians were saying they were very offended, as if the devil only exists in Christianity, which is ridiculous. If you look at the Jewish religion, it is based on the first testament. We don't read the second testament, just the first. Jews are too lazy to read the second testament, we've got s**t to do, we've got to make money, we've got to fix your unhealthy gentile people. So the first testament talks about the devil. So are we just going to pretend that the devil just doesn't exist in almost every religion?
"There's an idea of purgatory and going to the bad place in quite literally every type of religion. And I just thought it was funny that 'Oh you're making fun of [Christians]!' No, no I'm really not. And I enjoy the fact that you're triggered, cause it makes me happy cause the poors get up in arms. But still, the poors use the small bit of money that they have on my t-shirts, which I think is a good thing if you think about it because if they weren't using it on my t-shirts, they'd probably be using it on crack or something."
