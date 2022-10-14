MJF Responds To Christians Upset Over His Devil Worshipers

Anyone who has paid any attention to MJF knows by now that the AEW star has no issue stirring up controversy, and then stirring up a bit more after getting people's attention. He recently did so when the latest MJF t-shirt stating "I am a Devil Worshipper", the name given to MJF supporters, was released, setting off the fervor amongst certain Christian and right-wing commentators.

Before discussing the controversy, MJF revealed how shocked he was to even get the support of his "devil worshippers" in a recent appearance on Notsam Wrestling.

"I was not prepared for the devil worshippers. I was not," MJF said. "Now I'm all for it. Grab your pitchforks daddy, let's go. I'm all for it. When I came out, I had what used to be called, like, an LOD pop. It's now an MJF pop. My ears were bleeding, right? And we were in Chicago of all places.

"When I got to the back, it was at that moment I went 'Oh. This is new. Okay.' And the way I look at it now is this; I'm a megastar. When my music hits, I'm going to get a guttural reaction from the fans, because there's nothing like me in professional wrestling. If you want to cheer me, cheer me, if you want to boo me, boo me."