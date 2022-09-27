MJF Dares 'Christian Conservative' Pundit To Wear Nazi Shirt To AEW Show

Over the past week, MJF has taken to calling his loyal legion of fans "Devil Worshipers", which even led to AEW producing a shirt reading "I am a Devil Worshiper" for the millions (and millions) of MJF fans to buy. Nothing about this would seem to be controversial. And yet, the shirts have drawn the ire of one Carmine Sabia, a controversial writer, and self-described Christian conservative.

On Sunday, Sabia tweeted about MJF's new shirt and how he felt it was insulting to Christians and later followed up by responding to a fan by asking if it was okay to wear a swastika shirt to an AEW event. The swastika is of course a symbol used by Nazis, which prompted MJF, who is Jewish, to fire off this response today towards Sabia.

"Do it," MJF tweeted. "Wear it to the next show."

After Sabia issued a few more responses regarding the issue, MJF then decided to turn up the heat, quote-tweeting Sabia for this response.

"Oh sh*t I'm sorry mr insider terms," MJF said. "I had no idea you were a wrestler! That's awesome dude. Swing by create a pro anytime I'll give you a one on one training session on the house."

Criticism of AEW is nothing new for Sabia, who earlier this year attacked AEW on social media following a Texas Death Match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole for Page's AEW World Championship. During the match, Page placed a barbed wire crown on Cole's head, which some compared to the famous "crown of thorns" imagery from Jesus' crucifixion.

MJF will next be seen this Wednesday on "Dynamite", where he is expected to address the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. No word on whether he will reference Sabia's take as well.