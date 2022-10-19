William Regal Talks About Triple H's Eye For Matchmaking

William Regal might have been the on-screen authority figure in "WWE NXT" for a stretch, but, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion may have done plenty of scouting for WWE's developmental brand, it was Paul "Triple H" Levesque that was making the matches. According to Regal, Triple H had a keen eye for the task as well.

"Triple H had an excellent eye for putting the right people with the right people," Regal said on the latest "Gentleman Villain" podcast, "and if you've got that eye, then you know who to put on with who, and you know that they're both good pros, and you can add little bits to it; it helps." Regal and co-host Matt Koon had been discussing the NXT TakeOver: Rival match between KENTA (then known as Hideo Itami) and Tyler Breeze from 2015.

"It's a bit of an odd time for me," Regal said, adding a caveat to his praise. "It's a conflict of interest." Regal was quick to note that lauding Triple H's matchmaking was not to invite comparison with AEW, where he currently sits as the head of Blackpool Combat Club, but simply an acknowledgment that Triple H "knows what he's doing."

Regal explained that he was involved in a lot of the planning meetings for "WWE NXT" but that Triple H left him feeling "like a spare part" with the depth of his planning. "He's got all this stuff, and it's laid out in his head," Regal said. "It's 20 steps [ahead] of anything I can think of." Regal admitted that he'd have "[a] little say on certain things" but didn't feel he really needed to chime in. "He knows who to put with who to get the right result."