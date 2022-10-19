Ultimo Dragon On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge

Legendary luchador Último Dragón revealed whether or not he would ever return to WWE after the shift in the company's management over the past few months.

Vince McMahon retired from his role as CEO and Chairman of WWE in July after reports surfaced that he was being investigated for paying millions in hush money to several former female employees to silence accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment. Paul "Triple H" Levesque was appointed Chief Content Officer and took over all of McMahon's creative responsibilities to the delight of many fans and talent alike.

"A lot of people always tell me [I should go back with Levesque in charge], but to me, it was an honor to work under [Vince] McMahon," Dragón told "Sports Illustrated". "Even though he did not give me many opportunities, I learned a lot backstage about the business. I am too old to work for the WWE now."

While Dragón is best known for his time in the WCW cruiserweight division, as well as Mexico and Japan, he worked for WWE for a brief period of time, beginning in 2003. He competed in a series of dark matches before making his first televised appearance on a June episode of "SmackDown" at Madison Square Garden. He competed against the likes of Shannon Moore, Taijari, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero before asking for his release from the company the following year.

Último Dragón is set to compete at a Revolución de la Lucha Libre show at Mt. Pleasant High School in San Jose, California this Saturday.