Konnan Confirms Two AEW Stars Still Aren't Talking To Each Other

There is a rift between Proud and Powerful. On "Keeping It 100," Konnan was candid about the issues between Santana and Ortiz.

"They ain't talking to each other," Konnan said, adding that "it breaks [his] heart" to see the two men not seeing eye to eye.

"You know I've said it before, they're like my sons," Konnan professed.

"I heard it almost got physical with Santana and Kingston over this," Konnan continued, describing the tense situation as "not a good look."

According to Konnan, Proud and Powerful "could've gone to WWE and really f***in blown up," but the woeful separation has halted their professional momentum.

"I can see Santana when his contract was up leaving [AEW]," Konnan said. "Ortiz is very chill, laid back, and Santana is more of a hot head."

The rift apparently comes down to outlook.

"Ortiz is like, 'Hey they ain't doing s**t with us' and Santana is like, 'They ain't doing s**t with us.'"

That appears to be the only thing the former Impact World Tag Team Champions can agree on right now.

"Ortiz is like, 'Hey we're getting paid and we're being taken care of,' and is very happy in his role and Santana wants more," Konnan said.

Santana is currently recovering from a major knee injury. It happened during the Blood and Guts match back in June when Santana and Ortiz teamed with Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society's Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia.