George Napolitano Discusses Backstory Behind Iconic Andre The Giant Photo

Over the course of history, wrestling has provided iconic photos from similarly iconic matches and moments, helping those events remain etched in the minds of fans for decades to come. Some of the such photographs include Hulk Hogan successfully slamming Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, The Rock and Hulk Hogan standing in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin shaking Vince McMahon's hand to end WrestleMania X-7. Many of the most famous wrestling photographs were taken by George Napolitano, who revealed what he believes is the most iconic wrestling picture he's ever captured.

"The picture of Andre with the four ladies," Napolitano said while appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "It's been everywhere, and it's even in all kinds of places, not just wrestling. It's been in menus, all-American diner menu and what have you. That was the most iconic, and when people say, 'What's your most famous?' Anybody, even a non-wrestling fan per se, knows the photo, and I took that for Mr. Vince McMahon Sr. He wanted a photo that could show Andre's strength and how big he really is."

The true size of WWE's first Hall of Fame inductee has been debated over the years, but nothing can take away from the image of Andre holding four women on his arms at the same time, a photo snapped by Napolitano while Andre was still an active wrestler. At the time, the company was still being run by Vince McMahon Sr, the father of Vince McMahon Jr., who eventually took over and ran WWE for 40 years before resigning in July amidst a storm of scandal.

