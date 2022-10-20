Backstage News On Athena Working Aggressively With Indie Wrestler At AEW Dark

Athena and Jody Threat's match taped last week in Toronto for this week's "AEW Dark: Elevation" received a lot of attention on social media, particularly because it appeared as though the former "NXT" Women's Champion was working stiff with the independent star. The bout also received attention from those within the industry, such as Mike Mondo, a former member of WWE's Spirit Squad stable, who explained that "the object is to make it look like a competitive contest" but "this is what NOT to do." Now, more details have emerged as to what went down.

According to Fightful, AEW management spoke to Athena and Threat backstage after the match. Management felt that Athena became "too aggressive" in the match and checked on both women to make sure everything was fine. Everything was said to be good and no confrontation occurred between the pair. The reason given for Athena's aggression was because of the fan reaction prior to their match getting underway. Threat, who is from Toronto, received a big ovation from the crowd, resulting in Athena switching roles to work as the heel. Apparently, Threat "slipped on where her comeback was to be" and became a "little lost" before asking Athena what came next in the match. It was from there that the physicality was turned up a notch on Athena's part. It's said that while Threat would have had no problem handling the physicality, the communication "should have been clearer."

Threat reportedly did not make any complaints about how the match played out and has been keeping her head down in a bid to avoid getting any heat politically.