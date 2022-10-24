Kevin Nash Reveals Why Booker T Turned Down Offer To Join The NWO

At one point or another, it seemed as if everyone was or had been a member of the New World Order throughout its multiple incarnations. There were a few holdouts, like Diamond Dallas Page for one, but there was yet another notable name who flew under the radar in initially turning the legendary group down.

On the latest episode of Kevin Nash's "Kliq This" podcast, Booker T's name came up while discussing how hard Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman worked during the early days of the NWO. Nash then revealed why Booker T refused to join the faction during its heyday in WCW.

"I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO, he said 'F**k no, man. You guys work too much,'" Nash said.

The former WWE and WCW star spoke on his own podcast "The Hall of Fame" last year and confirmed the NWO invitation. However, he offered different reasons for why he turned down the offer. "It was just something that I did not want to be a part of," Booker explained. "I didn't want to be, you know, in the mix with a bunch of different guys, coming out to that one [song]. Sure, you know, being a part of a group like that, you gotta change the way you work, the way you act." This was hardly the first time Booker T spoke about the group negatively; in the past, he expressed his belief that the NWO nearly ruined the wrestling business.

Booker would eventually join the NWO in one of the group's later versions following WWE's purchase of WCW. He even took the time in one memorable segment to criticize the familiar NWO theme music. Perhaps expectedly, considering his thoughts on being in the group, his tenure in the NWO would be short-lived, as Shawn Michaels would kick him out after less than a month.