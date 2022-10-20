Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back

In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.

Despite their frequent work together, Richter has nothing but disdain for her one-time trainer, whose last match came in the form of a 2004 tag team contest on "WWE Smackdown" at the age of 81.

"She should have retired way before that," Richter told "Busted Open" in a recent appearance. "She made the business look bad because she looked bad. Nobody that age should be wrestling, and she really didn't wrestle. She gouged eyes, kicked people in the chest."

Richter further admitted she "wasn't proud of the matches" she had with Moolah, revealing that Moolah "tried to hurt people." Instead of pinning Richter to the mat for a count, Moolah's agenda was "to hurt me and make me look bad." According to Richter, Moolah once brutally applied a brutal Boston Crab submission.

"She tried to break my back," Richter said. "Not pin my shoulders or a submission. She didn't even try to do that. She flipped back, and my back snapped like firecrackers going off."

Afterward, Richter called for the referee to get a stretcher, and refused to move until she was examined.

"I was afraid I'd be paralyzed from the neck down," Richter said, "and nothing would have pleased her more than that."