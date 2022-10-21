Diamond Dallas Page And Jay Leno Teamed Up For A PPV Match Worth Revisiting

From Mr. T at WrestleMania 1 in 1985 to Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, plenty of entertainers have found their way into squared circle, with varying results. Perhaps one of the unlikeliest celebrities to try his hand at professional wrestling was Jay Leno, who teamed with Diamond Dallas Page in a match against "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff during 1998's WCW "Road Wild."

Bischoff recalled the unlikely genesis of the match in an episode of the "83 Weeks" episode with a telephone call from Gary Considine, who was Leno's executive producer at "The Tonight Show." It seemed that Leno wanted to get involved in wrestling and Bischoff was too eager to make it happen.

"So, I said 'Gary I'll tell you what, I've got family here and friends coming up, but I'm gonna jump on a plane and come out and see you,'" Bischoff said. "It was too big of an opportunity not to react to it immediately. Next day, I jump on a plane and fly out to L.A. and met Gary at NBC Studios and in walks Jay Leno. Jay was so down to earth, the nicest guy you ever, ever wanna meet. The minute he walked into the room, you felt like you've known him your whole life. He's just a genuinely good human being."

Bischoff met with Leno on July 1, 1998, and "Road Wild" was slated for August 8. For a fast storyline to bring Leno into the WCW orbit, Bischoff came up with the idea creating a Leno-Hogan feud.