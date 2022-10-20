Candice LeRae Discusses DX's Pregnancy Help And Advice

To the surprise of many, Johnny Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae made their returns to WWE over the past two months. The two came back after taking a year off for the birth of their first child, with the two letting their "NXT" contracts expire to deal with parenthood for the first time.

It's been well documented that Gargano has had a great relationship with both of the men in charge of "NXT" at the time, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels. When speaking about the decision both she and her husband made in 2021, LeRae detailed that they went to Michaels and Levesque before they decided to have a kid, telling them about their plan and when the right time would be to do so.

"Of course, they were very supportive. Obviously, we didn't have to let them know but we wanted to keep them in the loop because I felt like I owed it to everybody and didn't want them to be put in a position of, 'Oops, now what do we do?'" LeRae said as a guest on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "Hunter even said to me, 'There's never going to be a right time. So you guys got to do what's best for you, and we'll work around it.'"