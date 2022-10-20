Fred Rosser Believes The Nexus Deserves Big WWE Honor

Before Fred Rosser was the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion or WWE Tag Team Champion, he was a member of The Nexus.

"It was an awesome spot to be in," Rosser told the "Insiders Edge Podcast" recently, "but personally I was dealing with demons. I wasn't comfortable with myself, so when you're amongst these seven guys, it's very, 'I want this,' 'I want that,' and I'm very calm, cool and collected, very passive-aggressive I guess, so I didn't want to step on any toes."

Ten years later, Rosser feels much better about his place in the wrestling world.

"I'm more me. I'm more myself with New Japan, I was more myself when I came out publicly, but I wasn't myself when I was with The Nexus."

Rosser says he's grateful for being a part of such a historic storyline. As a member of The Nexus, Rosser was able to wrestle top stars like John Cena early in his career due to the faction's prominent positioning after its debut. Rosser's gratitude however has swelled into full-blown pride.

"I always say on social media or even in interviews like this that The Nexus need to be inducted into the [WWE] Hall of Fame. Not as old men, but as veterans, as polished guys that still look good and still do what they do."

Rosser says he's campaigning for a ring.

"I want to wear a ring just like Titus [O'Neil]."

Rosser notes that he was inspired by seeing his former tag team partner Titus O'Neil receive a Warrior Award at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"I said it's time for me to get one."

