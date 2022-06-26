This week’s episode of “NJPW Strong” is from the May 15 tapings in 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the main event, Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor to become the new Strong Openweight Champion. Rosser is now the second Strong Openweight Champion.

Lawlor was the inaugural champion after he had defeated Brody King in the New Japan Cup USA 2021 tournament final.

Also, during the show, Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen. As noted, Suzuki is set to be at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 26. He will be teaming with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to face Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta.

Below are the NJPW Strong results and highlights from the event:

David Finlay defeated Danny Limelight

Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen

STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor (c)

