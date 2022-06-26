This week’s episode of “NJPW Strong” is from the May 15 tapings in 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the main event, Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor to become the new Strong Openweight Champion. Rosser is now the second Strong Openweight Champion.

Lawlor was the inaugural champion after he had defeated Brody King in the New Japan Cup USA 2021 tournament final.

Also, during the show, Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen. As noted, Suzuki is set to be at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 26. He will be teaming with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to face Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta.

Below are the NJPW Strong results and highlights from the event:

David Finlay defeated Danny Limelight

Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen

STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor (c)

A vicious blow from @tony_deppen, but he might end up regretting the attitude… Watch NOW: https://t.co/ldAvP7PF1h#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2lPe8S1qqt — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 26, 2022

Fred Rosser is refusing to give in in our main event, but may be left with no choice! Watch NOW: https://t.co/ldAvP7PF1h#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/RjwgMjWLWQ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 26, 2022

Rosser fights back with a massive Tombstone on the concrete floor! Watch Lawlor vs Rosser III NOW: https://t.co/ldAvP7PF1h#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/0tPtvvnLjD — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 26, 2022

#AndNEW! CONGRATULATIONS to the second ever STRONG Openweight Champion, @realfredrosser! A match for the ages on #njpwSTRONG! pic.twitter.com/MIBIElH9tu — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 26, 2022

