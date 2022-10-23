Pres10 Vance Calls Catching Top AEW Star's Eye His Greatest Honor

AEW star Pres10 Vance was recently a guest on SiriusXM's "Busted Open" and spoke about meeting the late Brodie Lee for the first time.

"So I got signed, and I did a dark match with Darby Allin as soon as the pandemic started," said Vance. "I don't think it fully kicked in yet. That match aired the following week. We did all the tapings at QT's school in Norcross, Georgia, the following week, and that is where I met Brodie. Brodie watched my match, and he went to QT and told him, 'Hey, does this guy like work for AEW, and why is he not signed anywhere?' They were like, 'I don't know,' and that's when Brodie said, 'Put him with me, and I'll take care of him.' I was never on the road before that. It was the coolest night of my life. I remember when he walked through the door, and I was working out in the gym, and in my mind, 'Omg, that's Luke Harper' to me because I watched him in the Wyatt family and stuff."

Vance noted that when they first met, he and Lee hit it off quickly and talked about hockey for hours. He called the meeting his "biggest honor" ever in his career. The Dark Order member is set to face Rush on the October 21 episode of "AEW Rampage." For some time now, the stable La Faccion Ingobernable has been trying to get Vance to join the group.

