Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.

"Both are coming along great," Michaels said, noting he didn't want to give away any trade secrets. "In my opinion, 2023 for sure, but they're both getting awfully darn close, so certainly might from a live event standpoint.

Michaels noted that he believed Loureda has already worked some house shows in the Florida loop. He also mentioned that Raine has been doing promo work.

"We do a lot of obviously stuff here in the Performance Center, but yeah, easily both of them, maybe by the end of the year, but absolutely 2023 and certainly in the future," he said. "So they're very close."

Raine, real name Simone Johnson, signed with WWE back in May 2020 and changed her ring name earlier this year. Her famous father approved of the name change in an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Loureda has had a much different path to WWE than Raine, racking up an impressive record in the world of mixed martial arts — Loureda finished her career in the octagon with a record of 4-1 — before signing a contract with WWE back in June.