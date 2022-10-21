GCW Owner Updates Fans On Jon Moxley's Status Following New AEW Contract

Jon Moxley's new contract extension with AEW does not allow him to appear in other U.S. promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling – he held that promotion's World Championship until losing it to Nick Gage on October 8.

Moxley is not currently scheduled for any upcoming GCW shows or bouts. However, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale told the "Business of the Business" podcast that Moxley has not completely closed the door on his promotion.

"I don't think we'll see him as frequently, but I do think we'll see him again," he said. "I think if there comes a time where there's somebody he wants to wrestle or a show he wants to be a part of, I think he'll be there. I think he'll let me know in much the same way that he's let me know ... he'll shoot me a text and say, 'What do you have coming up in this month? Or when are you going to be in this place?"

While Lauderdale admitted that Moxley "does have priorities" and didn't expect to be working with him again in the coming weeks, he stated that "he wouldn't be surprised" if he heard from Moxley within the next 12 months.

"I'll continue to look at it as a bonus anytime he comes around," said Lauderdale.

In having Moxley on his wrestling slate, Lauderdale said he worked directly with the wrestler to arrange for his appearance and had "very little interaction with AEW itself." He insisted that Moxley's appearances are strictly a labor of love on his part.