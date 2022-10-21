GCW Owner Updates Fans On Jon Moxley's Status Following New AEW Contract
Jon Moxley's new contract extension with AEW does not allow him to appear in other U.S. promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling – he held that promotion's World Championship until losing it to Nick Gage on October 8.
Moxley is not currently scheduled for any upcoming GCW shows or bouts. However, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale told the "Business of the Business" podcast that Moxley has not completely closed the door on his promotion.
"I don't think we'll see him as frequently, but I do think we'll see him again," he said. "I think if there comes a time where there's somebody he wants to wrestle or a show he wants to be a part of, I think he'll be there. I think he'll let me know in much the same way that he's let me know ... he'll shoot me a text and say, 'What do you have coming up in this month? Or when are you going to be in this place?"
While Lauderdale admitted that Moxley "does have priorities" and didn't expect to be working with him again in the coming weeks, he stated that "he wouldn't be surprised" if he heard from Moxley within the next 12 months.
"I'll continue to look at it as a bonus anytime he comes around," said Lauderdale.
In having Moxley on his wrestling slate, Lauderdale said he worked directly with the wrestler to arrange for his appearance and had "very little interaction with AEW itself." He insisted that Moxley's appearances are strictly a labor of love on his part.
The Story Behind The Story
"He's not doing it for the money," he said. "This guy does not need money from indie wrestling companies, and I can't pay anything close to what he probably gets paid on a weekly basis from AEW – nor would he ever expect that or ask for that. He's just here because there's a side of him that still loves indie wrestling – that's where he came from and it's part of his personality. There's a reason why he has done so many shows for us and why he felt it was cool. He's been our champion for over a year, and that's because I think he respects us and what we do and what we stand for."
Lauderdale also refuted Internet-based claims around Moxley's relationship with GCW and the promotion's alleged challenge in getting the wrestler to appear on its slate.
"It's just outrageous, [the] comments and opinions from people and they're so far off," he continued. "They really don't realize the literal beginning and end of Moxley and GCW is just him texting at two in the morning or whatever asking if we have a show in this place or this date anytime soon ... There is no talking to talent relations, there is no talking to Tony Khan, there is no talking to an agent, there is no this or that. It's Moxley shows up and he wrestles the match and then he goes home – that's what it comes down to. There is not much more to it. There's no seeking permission or getting rules or guidelines."