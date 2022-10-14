Jon Moxley Reportedly Had Different Plans Before Re-Signing With AEW

Fans of AEW were thrilled upon hearing last week's announcement that Jon Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with the company, but that is not how the AEW World Champion envisioned things playing out for himself.

When Moxley left WWE in April 2019 and struck a deal with AEW — appearing on the company's inaugural PPV Double or Nothing one month later — he anticipated the AEW pact would be his last long-term contract. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moxley's intention was to work in AEW for three years and then go off to do whatever he wanted, working the independent scene as he saw fit while also maintaining a freelance relationship with Tony Khan's company.

However, Moxley's AEW contract wound up becoming extended as a result of his time off in late 2021; he checked into a rehabilitation program for two months to treat his struggles with alcoholism. As a result, his AEW contract which was set to expire in May of this year did not terminate until mid-July.

Under the new terms, Moxley will be part of the AEW roster through the fall of 2027. The contract also mandates that Moxley work exclusively with AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It appears that Moxley will no longer be able to work with GCW – Game Changer Wrestling — where he held the promotion's World Championship until losing it to Nick Gage on October 8. Moxley is not currently scheduled for any upcoming GCW shows or bouts.

With the new contract, AEW expands Moxley's role within the company "to include mentoring and coaching talent." While the financial terms of the deal were not released, he "could have probably gotten in excess of $4.5 million annually" if he returned to WWE, per the Wrestling Observer.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).