Update On Jon Moxley's GCW Status

After losing the GCW World Title last night to Nick Gage, it appears that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is done with Game Changer Wrestling for a while, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

GCW sources reportedly told Fightful that AEW didn't even want Moxley to do the title match last night at GCW: Fight Club Night One. The company was said to even have asked AEW talent to not work GCW dates months ago, though Moxley insisted on finishing his run with the company. Not surprisingly, Moxley is not scheduled for any future GCW dates.

Stokely Hathaway and Morrissey were also said to be involved in last night's match to further the ongoing AEW storyline between MJF and Moxley. GCW reps also claimed to Fightful, that they had "no say over the end of the match or how it would play out."

Moxley made his GCW debut at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 3 on October 11, 2020. He won his debut match against Chris Dickinson.

Before losing the title to Gage, Moxley has been the GCW World Champion since he defeated Matt Cardona at The Art of Games on September 4, 2021. Moxley had retained the title against several GCW stars, including EFFY, Homicide, Blake Christian, Biff Busick, AJ Gray, and Tony Deppen.

As noted on October 7, Moxley signed a five-year extension with AEW. According to Fightful, those who they spoke with believe that Moxley will still have the ability to work independent shows, but it will be on a surprise basis.