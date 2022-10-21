Shawn Michaels Praises Young NXT Star As 'Special' And 'Talented'

On a media call preceding this weekend's "NXT" Halloween Havoc premium live event, Shawn Michaels revealed that one 'NXT' star looks ready to get called up to the main roster sooner rather than later.

Michaels, who was promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for NXT last month, said Carmelo Hayes is one star he thinks is "ready anytime somebody wants him" on the main roster. "I've taken interest in Melo from day one," Michaels explained. "I remember wanting to get him on television as quickly as I could. I was talking to him and I was like, 'I just want to get you out there. Get you in front of people, in front of Hunter.' Michaels continued, "And he said, 'I don't want to be limited to [the now defunct "205 Live"].' And I said, 'I know, but it was more important for me to get you out there.' "

According to "The Heartbreak Kid," he and Carmelo get along great and he sees him as a good kid, noting his respectful attitude backstage. "I think the sky is the limit for him," the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said. "He's special. He's talented. I gave him the same line I was given many, many years ago, which is 'Go ahead and push the envelope; go out there and let me pull you back.'" Michaels added that in eventually moving up to the main roster, Hayes will encounter other wrestlers who are just better than him at the time, but "that's how you improve in this line of work."

Carmelo Hayes will be involved in a Ladder Match for the vacant North American Championship on Saturday night, competing against the likes of Wes Lee, Von Wagner, Nathan Frazer, and Oro Mensah, for a title he has already held on two separate occasions.