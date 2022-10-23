Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW

Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, "La Wera Loca" confirmed discussions about possibly signing with AEW. However, she isn't completely sold on joining just yet.

"I just think that everything has to have its right time, you know?" Valkyrie said. "I don't think that I want to be thrown into something that's just going to be thrown away, or that I want to be in a position that doesn't make everybody happy ... I want everyone to benefit from whatever we do."

Despite her uncertainty about signing, Valkyrie expressed her interest in squaring off with several talents on the AEW roster. "Britt Baker, who I've never really wrestled before, and Jamie Hayter," she said. Valkyrie also noted her previous work with AEW star Athena, and her familiarity with Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan, who she's "known for many years" — Hogan worked alongside Valkyrie in Impact.

"There's just so much talent over there that I would love to play with," she said. "So we'll see, you know? There's only so many days in a month, so you never know."

Valkyrie is set to defend her MLW Women's World Featherweight Championship at the promotion's FIGHTLAND '22 event on October 30th at the 2300 Arena. There, she will compete in an open contract bout, against a challenger yet to be determined.