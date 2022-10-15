Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.

The AAA star successfully retained the Reina de Reinas Championship against Kamille at AAA's biggest event of the year. Thanks to AAA's loose and fast rules, the match was fought under no disqualifications, with Taya at one point bleeding from numerous weapon shots. In the end, however, the MLW Featherweight Champion, XPW Women's Champion, HOW Women's Champion and one-half of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions retained, submitting Kamille with an STF style submission.

This was Taya's fifth successful title defense during her fourth reign as the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, which started when she defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Wrestling Rebellion back in April. Oddly enough, this was also Taya's first defense of the Reina de Reinas Title in AAA during this reign; her other defenses had occurred in Impact Wrestling, Garden State Pro Wrestling, and Real Canadian Wrestling.

Many will note that Kamille wasn't Taya's original opponent for TripleMania, with Taya initially scheduled to defend the championship against AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. The match was ultimately called off after Rosa was forced to take time off due to an injury, with Kamille, who defeated Taya to retain the NWA Women's World Title at NWA 74 in August, ultimately being chosen as a replacement.