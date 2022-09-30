Behind-The-Scenes Update On AAA Booking FTR And Other AEW Talent
Over the past few years, AAA fans have grown accustomed to seeing AEW stars on AAA's premiere event, TripleMania, with stars like Kenny Omega, Andrade El Idolo, and The Young Bucks all appearing on one, or multiple, TripleMania events. As such, some have wondered if it's meaningful that TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, in just a few weeks' time, perhaps features the least amount of AEW talent at a TripleMania in recent memory, despite several AEW stars currently holding AAA titles.
As it turns out, the lack of AEW presence at TripleMania has a simple explanation. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was said that there is no issue with AEW booking talents like FTR or Guevara & Melo, the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. However, AAA was not able to get them for TripleMania and the belief is that FTR will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championships at some point against the winners of a four-way match on this show. The Omega situation is self-explanatory due to his suspension from AEW.
AEW's Thunder Rosa Was Supposed To Appear At TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
Meltzer also noted that after Thunder Rosa was forced to pull out of her scheduled AAA Reina de Reinas match with Taya, AAA attempted to replace Rosa with another AEW talent, naming Toni Storm and Ruby Soho as the two wrestlers AAA sought. Ultimately AAA chose NWA Women's Champion Kamille as Taya's opponent after Soho broke her nose, and Storm's AEW Interim Women's World Championship reign made her difficult to use politically.
Finally, it was revealed that AAA had been interested in using AEW star Adam Cole for the event, but like Soho, was unable to due to Cole's concussion issues. It's unclear what role Cole would've played in the show. Even without all those names, there will still be an AEW presence at TripleMania on October 15, with Rey Fenix taking on Vikingo for the Mega Championship, while Penta El Zero M will battle Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match that will headline the event. Potential AEW talent Bandido will also be appearing on the show.