Behind-The-Scenes Update On AAA Booking FTR And Other AEW Talent

Over the past few years, AAA fans have grown accustomed to seeing AEW stars on AAA's premiere event, TripleMania, with stars like Kenny Omega, Andrade El Idolo, and The Young Bucks all appearing on one, or multiple, TripleMania events. As such, some have wondered if it's meaningful that TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, in just a few weeks' time, perhaps features the least amount of AEW talent at a TripleMania in recent memory, despite several AEW stars currently holding AAA titles.

As it turns out, the lack of AEW presence at TripleMania has a simple explanation. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was said that there is no issue with AEW booking talents like FTR or Guevara & Melo, the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. However, AAA was not able to get them for TripleMania and the belief is that FTR will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championships at some point against the winners of a four-way match on this show. The Omega situation is self-explanatory due to his suspension from AEW.