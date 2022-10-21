Bill Watts Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon

Bill Watts is a legendary name in pro wrestling history and "The Cowboy" gave his thoughts on another legendary name, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Watts was the successful promoter of Mid-South Wrestling where he competed against McMahon. Obviously, McMahon came out on top as WWE went national, but Watts claims it wasn't the hand of McMahon that caused the Mid-South territory to go belly up.

"Vince would even tell you every time he came against me we kicked his ass," Watts said on "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw." "The business didn't beat me. It was the price of oil."

According to Watts, oil dropped to $12 dollars a barrel when the state of Oklahoma broke even at $20 dollars a barrel. This caused a lot of businesses in Oklahoma, including live events, to cease operation.

"I flew up to see Vince to see if he'd work something out, but he didn't want to and I don't blame him. He had all the cards. He had all the big population areas, but he almost went broke before he got it started."

Watts ultimately ended up working for WWE for three months and helped McMahon run TV tapings. Watts said McMahon appreciated his work so much that he stopped a car mid-journey to hug him.

"He was an interesting guy. I have nothing but respect for him," Watts added. "I think he is creative. I think his work ethic – he's a monster. He has stamina. He loves the business. His problem is that he has to have his hand on all of it. Well, then you gotta wait on him for everything."

