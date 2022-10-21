Bray Wyatt Makes A 'Confession' On WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is just an obedient "servant" who will go where "the circle" takes him.

A week after his heartfelt message to the WWE Universe was cut short by the masked figure who asked him to "forget the future and the past" and join him, or face the consequences, Wyatt returned to the 10/21 "WWE SmackDown" to make a confession.

"I apologize for last week, I didn't get to finish what I was saying," Wyatt said in a backstage promo, as his new theme song played in the background. "I used to say all the time that revenge is a confession of pain, and it is. I still believe that. I feel like confessing some things to you.

"So here it goes – I confess that I have problems. I know I've always had problems, it's not hard for people to see. But there's a few of them, like anger, that can sometimes take me to places where I don't want to be. And this path took me to a place that I shouldn't have come back from [laughs]. For whatever reason, I get chances, chances that most people won't get. I confess, at this time, that I was happy being left alone. I was OK with nobody saying my name, I wanted you to leave me the hell alone. But I confess that I'm really glad you did because I needed it."

Wyatt continued, "I needed all of you. You pulled the spears out of my ribs and yanked me up. I am thankful for that. Because, now, I can see. I know who you are. I know what you want, I know what you're trying to do. But it won't work."

In conclusion, Wyatt said he will never feel remorse for the "horrible things" he will do to "them" along his new journey.

"I confess that along this journey, I'm going to do horrible things, but I will never feel sorry for them. I'm just a servant now, I go where the circle takes me."